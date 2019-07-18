Taxis were targeted during a Milford Haven electrician’s drug and booze fuelled criminal damage spree.

Harry Holmes-Thompson, of Coombs Drive, pleaded guilty to four charges of criminal damage when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain said a taxi driver was threatened by Holmes-Thompson, 19, who stated he would 'kick his head in', when he arrived at Milford Haven’s Conservative Club on May 19.

The frightened driver called for a colleague to assist him as Holmes-Thompson jumped up and down on his car bonnet, then went to the rear of the vehicle and started kicking it causing dents.

He grabbed the handle of a second taxi and tried to open a door as it arrived, then kicked it, subjecting the driver to abuse when challenged.

CCTV showed Holmes-Thompson causing dents and scratches to two other vehicles and the bench heard that he had been on a two to three day binge, misusing cocaine, MDMA and alcohol.

Mr Hussain said: “The defendant was essentially out of his mind as a result of drug abuse on the night in question, and caused damage to the various vehicles.”

Holmes-Thompson told officers that he had a drug problem, but had not sought help for it. He agreed his behaviour was unacceptable when shown the camera footage.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said damaging four vehicles within such a short space of time could only be described as a ‘spree’.

“He gave a full and frank account of how the damage had been caused and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Mr Webb added that Holmes-Thompson had been to see his doctor for help addressing his issues, and had recently completed an apprenticeship with a local electrician.

Holmes-Thompson apologised to the court for his actions.

Magistrates ordered Holmes-Thompson to pay £1,914 compensation to the car owners, plus £170 in costs and a surcharge.

He was handed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement to address drug and alcohol issues.