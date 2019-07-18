A footballer from Pembrokeshire is currently part of a world record attempt for the longest-ever soccer match.

Darren Taylor, originally from Tenby, is amongst a keen team aiming to play for 169 hours to break the Guinness World Record for 11-a-side games.

The mammoth match is in aid of Kicking Off Against Cancer, a charity which provides people with respite from cancer treatment

The challenge is taking place in the Air Dome at Leckwith, Cardiff and kicked off last Sunday evening. The finish is scheduled for Sunday at 7pm.

The group had originally planned to play for 135 hours until a team in Germany broke the current record of 108 hours in June by playing for 168 hours, which is exactly a week.

Each hour played by one of the 33 team members earns them a five-minute break, so after 12 hours, each player can take an hour off. The players are being supported by a team of referees, each doing a four-hour stint, and volunteers.

To donate to the cause, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/world-record-longest-11-a-side-football