POLICE are appealing for information after three horses’ tails were cut in the Clynderwen area recently.
The tails were cut with scissors, police have said.
Anyone with any information please contact the Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team on the non-emergency 101 phone number.
Police have previously said the reason for tail-cutting incidents is unknown, but there was a market for horsehair tail extensions within the showing community.A horse’s tail was previously cut in an incident near Haverfordwest back in March.