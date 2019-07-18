Mrs S Giannuzzi

Milford Haven

SARA Giannuzzi of Skomer Drive, Milford Haven, died suddenly at home, aged 43, on June 17.

Sara was born at St Thomas Hospital, Haverfordwest, on July 28, 1975, to parents Raymond and Linda Williams. She grew up in Glebelands, Hakin, then she moved to Goodwick, then to Pen-y-Cwm and then on to Dartmouth Street, Milford Haven.

Sara met her husband, Michele, in 1991. They got married in 1993 and bought their first home in Starbuck Road. They had four children, Daniel, Francesca, Luca and Georgia. They moved to Skomer Drive in 2005 and had their fifth child, Nico.

Sara had a passion for beauty and became a beautician in 2011. Well-known in Pembrokeshire, she was a mobile beautician and had a salon in Pembroke for a number of years.

She loved anything sparkly, her pets, shopping weekends in Cardiff and holidays to Spain, where she was looking at retiring.

She loved her husband Michele and her children very much. She adored her grandchildren and was looking forward to the next one being born later this year.

“Sara will be sadly missed for her smile and laugh,” said her family. “She has left a hole in all our hearts which we can never replace. Love you always.”

A large gathering of family and friends attended the funeral service on July 1 at St Katharine’s Church, Milford Haven.

Chief mourners were Michele Giannuzzi, husband; Daniel and Emma, son and partner; Francesca and David, daughter and partner; Luca and Hannah, son and partner; Georgia and Anthony, daughter and partner; Nico, son; Arabella, Dante, Bump and Mason, grandchildren; Raymond and Linda, father and mother; Donna and Rob, sister and husband; Jordan and Cai, nephews.

The bearers were Michele Giannuzzi, Luca Giannuzzi; Martin Williams, Nino Consolo, Richard Borrowdale and Rob Davies.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Tom Newing and Sons Ltd.

Mr W H R Davies

Pembroke Dock

Mr William Henry Roy Davies, affectionately known as Roy, of Llanreath, Pembroke Dock, died at 77 years old on May 16.

A native of Cosheston, Roy served his time working for Huxtables butchers and once qualified he worked with Uncles in their respective butchers shops.

Roy then went onto work for the Dewhurst butchers chain where he travelled between stores monitoring shop performance.

From there, he became the manager of the butchers department in Fine Fare Supermarket and then opened his own butchers shop in Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, which he successfully ran for 25 years.

A devoted family man who loved nothing more than a day out with his family and an afternoon run out in the car, Roy also enjoyed sea fishing out on his boat.

He was the most hard working and determined of men.

Roy was married to Sue for 48 happy and fun-filled years and an extremely proud dad and bampi.

He was a much loved and respected man, who will be missed by many.

The family left to mourn are his wife Sue, daughter Sarah and son-in-law, James; grandson Rhys, brother-in-law Robert, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Michael; brother and sister-in-law Roger and Penny; brother and sister-in-law Ken and Pauline; sister and brother-in-law Anne and Tim; nephews, nieces and cousins too numerous to mention.

Bearers at the service were Roy Roberts, Robert Griffiths, James Morgan and Johnny Gullam.

The funeral service took place at Monkton Priory Church on Wednesday, May 29, followed by interment at the church cemetery.

Rev Peter Owen-Jones was the officiating clergyman.

Donations, if so desired, for Wales Air Ambulance c/o EC Thomas and Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS

Mrs J Aitken

Crundale

THE death of Jackie Aitken, very much-loved wife of Keith, and mother of Marie, Helen and Sian, of 5 Dingle Close, Crundale, occurred at home on June 14.

Jackie was nan to Hannah, Billy, Danny, Nia, Ffion, and George.

The funeral took place at Narberth Crematorium on July 5. No flowers by request, but donations to the Paul Sartori Foundation, c/o Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors, 01437 763821.

The family would like to thank district nurses and Paul Sartori staff, Dr Lucy Burrows, Roy Folland and staff, as well as a special thanks to Rev Huw George, who officiated at the service.

Mr R Regulski

Pembroke Dock

Mr Reg Regulski, of North Street, Pembroke Dock, and formerly of Newton Cottage, Manorbier Newton, died at 66 years old on June 18 at South Pembs Hospital, Pembroke Dock.

A native of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Reg was in the Royal Green Jackets, then went on to be a drilling engineer travelling the world with his job.

Reg was a member of the South Pembs Clay Shooting League for many years.

He also loved fishing.

He was married to Patricia Regulski.

The family left to mourn are his daughters Nicola and Ana, and grandchildren Aaron, Stephanie, Nathan, Ieuan and James.

Bearers at the service were A Travers, C O`Donnell, R Minchin and D Bowen.

The Funeral Service took place on Friday, July 12, at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth.

Father Paul Osunyikanmi was the officiating clergyman.

Donations, if so desired, for South Pembs Hospital c/o EC Thomas and Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.

Mr A V Jenkins

Poyston Cross

Mr Albin Vaughan Jenkins of Stember Farm, Poyston Cross died peacefully at his home aged 72 on May 26.

Vaughan was born at Stember, where he farmed all his life. Rosemary joined him after their marriage in December 1968 where they successfully formed the Ember herd of British Friesians. He was a faithful member and past chairman of the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir for 42 years.

Vaughan will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A large gathering attended the funeral service on Tuesday June 4 at Bethlehem Chapel. The officiating minister was Rev Jenny Gough, assisted by Rev Geoff Enynon. The service was followed by interment at Bethlehem cemetery.

Chief mourners were Rosemary (wife), Elizabeth and Mark, Katherine and Dylan, Myfanwy and Richard, Gwyneth and Phillip (daughters and husbands) William and Nia (son and partner), Daniel, Rebecca and Aled (grandchildren), Valmai and Gareth, Marion and Phillip, Janet and Richard, Gillian and Haydn (cousins and husbands), John and Caroline, Jean and Trevor (brother in laws and sister in laws), Wyn and Margaret, Perkin, Gareth and Helen and Pam Harries (cousins) along with other family members.

Unable to attend were Carys, Rhian, Bethan, Megan, Elen, Lois, Ioan, Jac, Griff and Tomos (grandchildren) and Brenda Vaughan (aunty).

The bearers were Ken Mathias, John Adams, Edward Vaughan, Roy Lewis, Arwel Phillips and William Miles.

There were family flowers only with donations if so desired for the Care at Home Team, cheques payable to ‘Mathias Donations Account’ c/o WG Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Directors, 64 New Street, St Davids SA62 6SU.

Mr P L Evans

Newport (formerly of Goodwick)

The funeral took place on June 6 at The Chapel of Rest, Fishguard of Phil Evans who passed away very suddenly but peacefully on May 27 at Withybush General Hospital at the age of 71.

Phil was the dear husband of Ann and a loving father to Iona and Aled.

Phil was born in Goodwick and was the son of the late Tom and Netta Evans and brother of the late Malcolm of Heol y Felin.

He attended Goodwick primary and Fishguard Secondary Schools.

He trained to be a mechanic at Neyland Technical College and Pibwrlwyd Carmarthen but in the 1960s decided to join The Merchant Navy and trained as an engineer with The Blue Funnel and The Elder Dempster Lines travelling to numerous locations especially the African continent.

He left the navy in the mid 70s and joined Esso at Milford Haven. When Esso closed he worked briefly for Riverlea Tractors in Crymych before joining Sealink as an engineer.

In 1990 Phil moved to Newport and set up home with Ann and in 1991 joined her in the holiday lettings business which, with his numerous areas of expertise, grew considerably.

In 1992 they married and were blessed with two children, Iona and Aled to whom he was a very devoted father and a great source of encouragement.

Interment was at Brynhyfryd Cemetery, Newport. The large attendance at both The Chapel of Rest and at Brynhyfryd was testament to the high esteem in which Phil was held.

Chief mourners present were Ann (wife) Iona (daughter) and Aled and Grace (son and partner), Keri and Linda, Dorothy and Alec, Marilyn and Martin, Suzanne and Barry, Richard, Hazel (cousins), Mefyn and Pamela, Iwan and Ceri (brothers in law and wives), Thea, Dan, Daniel and Jemma, Sara, Hanna and Rhys, and Seth (nephews and nieces) together with great nephews and nieces. Among relatives unable to attend were Mr Basil Keyes (uncle) together with relatives from the Pontypool area and Mrs Joyce Evans (aunt). Rev. Alwyn Daniel officiated and the organist was Mrs Valerie Llewhelin. The bearers were Keri Evans, Mefyn Davies, Jimmy Davies, Eric Nicholas, Meredith Page and Graham Williams. There were immediate family flowers only with donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to ‘ITU Withybush Hospital’ c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB