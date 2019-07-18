POLICE are calling on people to hand in unwanted guns, with a two week surrender of firearms and ammunition starting on Saturday, July 20.

The Operation Aztec national amnesty runs up to August 4, and Haverfordwest police station is one of those taking part.

This summer’s campaign has a particular focus on firearms, stun gun type devices and pepper sprays.

During those two weeks, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for illegal possession upon surrender, and can remain anonymous.

Weapons may be handed in at the station 8am-5pm Monday-Friday, and Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.

Weapons may also be handed in at Aberystwyth Police Station, Mon-Fri, 8am-6pm;

Sat and Sun, 9am-5pm.

Alternatively, call 101 to arrange collection of your weapon or ammunition by a specially trained police officer.

Superintendent Jon Cummins, head of specialist operations for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We are fortunate that gun crime is not something we deal with often in Dyfed-Powys Police. However, guns and ammunition don’t recognise borders. As well as taking them off our streets we also want to stop weapons travelling in to neighbouring communities.

“The national fight against gun crime is stronger than ever and we are working with partners and our local communities to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.

“We use various tactics to locate weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands – but we need the public’s help. We want as many weapons as possible and are encouraging people to hand them in.

“If you know where a weapon is being kept illegally, now is your chance to surrender the gun, or tell us anonymously where it is. You will not be prosecuted upon surrender and you could save a life.

“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten our communities. We will use all of the powers and information available to us to locate this criminality and put a stop to it for good.”

If you know of anyone involved in illegal firearms call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.