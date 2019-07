THERE’S been a real ‘buzz’ at Neyland CP School, with pupils doing some great things for the bees.

The youngsters have planted wildflowers at the front, and the eco-committee have designed posters to mark the area.

Mayor Bill Mc’Garvie and Councillor Adam Pollard-Powell awarded prizes and certificates to the children for their effort.

The winner got a homemade bee hotel.

The area is now buzzing with bees.