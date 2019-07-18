PLANS for a major new housing development on the edge of Haverfordwest will be discussed by Pembrokeshire County Council next week.

The housing development at Scarrowscant Lane could see up to 181 new homes built by developer Persimmon West Wales.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee will discuss whether they development should be approved at its meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

A report to the committee recommends that the development should be approved, but there are several conditions Persimmon homes would have to fulfil.

These include a section 106 legal agreement, under which housing developers have to give something back to the area they are building in.

The agreement would mean that 46 of the new homes would need to be affordable homes, which would be managed by a local housing association or social landlord.

Persimmon has also agreed to provide a new pathway for pedestrians and cyclists which would lead onto the site, as well as a playpark and funding for the Lower Racecourse and local library services.

According to the report, there are also ongoing negotiations to establish a pathway from the Scarrowscant lane site to Pembrokeshire College.

There are also planning conditions the developer would have the comply with, including establishing a road onto the site and pavements in some areas, as well as making sure there was enough off-street parking for the cars of residents.

The report to the committee concludes by saying: “The proposal provides for appropriate transportation mitigation that would ensure no adverse effects on the highway network.

“The proposed layout and detailed design is acceptable, subject to the imposition of the stated planning conditions, and would ensure the delivery of a development of good design in accordance with relevant planning policy.”

Plans to put houses on the site were first touted in November last year, when Persimmon put up public notices about the plans.

A planning application was then made at the start of 2019.

The field where the proposed houses would be built is behind Glenover House, the former Redhill Preparatory School building.

Planning reference: 18/1008/PA