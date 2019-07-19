TENBY’S Operation Lion campaign returns to the resort this weekend, with the aim of deterring anti-social behaviour and drink-related problems.

The partnership involving police, transport authorities, Pembrokeshire County Council and local licensees, will run every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in Tenby until Sunday September 1.

Said Tenby Inspector, Gareth Thomas: "Towns like Tenby get busier during the summer season with the influx of holidaymakers to the area, so we will have additional staffing resources from the division drafted in for patrols, as well as dedicated PCSOs.

The population rises from the 5,000 mark to around 60,000 over the holiday period, so it's a different town to police."

The police's main concern is the cross-over of afternoon and early evening revellers mixing with families with young children out enjoying the shops, attractions and beaches.

Said Inspector Thomas: "We want to ensure that we provide a safer environment and reassurances on the streets, with more foot patrols, where officers can adopt a 'walk and talk' approach to ensure a higher visible presence is maintained at all times."

Officers from both Dyfed-Powys and British Transport Police will be aboard trains arriving in Tenby and on the platform to help deal with the large numbers of people using the service.

They will also be looking out wider afield for people planning on boarding trains under the influence of intoxicants.

Said Simon Turton, security manager at Transport for Wales: "We want all our customers, young and old, travelling to and from Tenby to feel safe using our services.

"It's a beautiful town to visit and we want our customers to make fantastic memories there, not spoilt by anti-social behavour.

"So, working closely with our partners in British Transport Police and local police services, we are delighted to be supporting Operation Lion.

"This will play a massive part in deterring anti-social behaviour so people can enjoy a pleasurable trip in peace."