Class B drugs were found during a police station search, a court has heard.

Benjamin Phillips, of Laugharne Close, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said 0.7 grams of the drug was found when Phillips was searched while at Haverfordwest police station for another matter on February 13.

“A plastic bag containing white powder was found. It was sent for analysis and found to be amphetamine.”

Phillips, 28, stated that the drug, which had an estimated street value of £10, was for his personal use.

The court heard that he had a previous drug related conviction.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It was possession of a small amount of amphetamine.”

He added that Phillips had voluntarily been to see a doctor to discuss his drug use and had received medication.

“He was in a bad way at this time. He relapsed and took this relatively small amount of amphetamine.”

Magistrates fined Phillips £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.