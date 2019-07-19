HAVERFORDWEST's Festival Week will kick off this Saturday (July 20), bringing a series of events to Pembrokeshire's county town, culminating with a carnival.

Events include a flower festival at St Mary's Church between Friday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 24, followed by a history display at the church.

There is also a duck race at the Riverside shopping centre on July 20, a display of the "Pembrokeshire that never was" at the archives in Prendergast on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23, and a Food Fiesta at the Riverside Market on Friday, July 26.

The week culminates in the town carnival on Sunday, July 28, which will see a series of floats and walkers take to the streets of the town.

