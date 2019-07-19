Hundreds of pounds worth of Class A and Class B drugs were discovered in a Tenby hotel room when a member of staff reported the smell of cannabis.

Corri Broadhurst, of Incline Way, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and MDMA

when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 16.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain said police were called to a Tenby hotel on March 1 after an employee noticed the smell of cannabis emanating from one of the guest rooms.

Officers were let into the room, which was occupied by Broadhurst and two other men, and found four MDMA tablets and 44.28 grams of cannabis in a rucksack, a tupperware pot and a glass jar on the dressing table.

The cannabis had an estimated street value of £442 and the ecstasy was valued at £20 to £40.

The court heard that Broadhurst, 27, made full admissions when interviewed, and stated he had intended to smoke the cannabis.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Broadhurst’s phone had been analysed and there was no suggestion that the drugs were in his possession for any reason other than his own personal use.

“He does not think he has a drug problem. He says they were for recreational use only.”

Magistrates ordered Broadhurst to pay a total of £565 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

The bench made a destruction order for the drugs.