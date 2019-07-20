PUFFINS are appearing around Haverfordwest centre this summer.

The paintings of one of Pembrokeshire's most iconic seabirds have appeared on the outside of shops around the town centre thanks to artist Nina Camplin.

The 32 birds are part of a Spot the Puffin challenge taking place this year, hosted by Haverfordwest Business Circle.

The quest to find all of the puffins runs between Mondya, July 22, and September 3.

There are three prizes for the top puffin spotters: all of which are original paintings by Nina Camplin.

To join in the Spot the Puffin challenge, pick up a form from businesses around the town who are members of the business circle.