A consultation will be launched on plans to build a new Welsh medium primary school for the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area.

Pembrokeshire County Councillors backed a consultation on the proposal which will build on the success of the duel-stream education at Ysgol Gelli Aur/Golden Grove in Pembroke.

Cabinet member for education Cllr Guy Woodham said on Thursday (July 18) that there was evidence of demand for Welsh medium education in the area and the consultation was "a way forward in developing a strategy" to meet it.

Cllr Huw George highlighted the progress made at Ysgol Hafan y Mor in Tenby and Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest, two new Welsh medium schools.

"The past history of Welsh education in Pembrokeshire has been a long hard struggle but I think we are seeing the fruits of the labour of those councillors," he said.

Cllr George said that pupil numbers had increased by 56 per cent over five years at Ysgol Hafan y Mor and at Ysgol Caedr Elen "in one academic year it's grown 74 per cent."

He added: "The work going on in Gelli Aur is remarkable but now is the time to ask the question, does it need a school of it's own?

"It's all about education first, the fact you can also do it through the medium of Welsh is an added bonus."

In total there are 170 pupils from the south west Pembrokeshire area receiving Welsh education at either Ysgol Gelli Aur, Ysgol y Preseli or Ysgol Caer Elen.

Ysgol Gelli Aur/Golden Grove School would become an English language school if a Welsh primary was established in the area, a report to full council indicates.

There is 100 per cent capital grant funding available from Welsh Government as part of its aim of Cymraeg 2050: A million Welsh speakers strategy.