Three teenagers appeared at Swansea crown court today (Friday) charged in relation to an alleged rape in the centre of Haverfordwest.

Only Toby Lee Thomas, aged 19, of Rose Avenue, Haverfordwest, was asked to respond.

Thomas denied the oral rape of the alleged victim and sexually assaulting her by sexual touching on December 3, 2017.

The charges were not put to Jay Dalkin, 19, of Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest, or Adam Roberts, aged 18, of Rose Avenue.

They will be asked to enter pleas at a later hearing.

Nicholas Barrowclough, representing Roberts, said he would deny whatever charges were put to him.

Ian Wright, prosecuting, said the incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

Judge Paul Thomas set a trial date of November 11.

All three were granted bail.