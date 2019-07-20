PUPILS from Coastlands School, St Ishmaels, have designed logos for a waymarked walking route between Dale and Marloes.

The Frog-Gull Walk is so called because the nicknames for Dale and Marloes folk are respectively Frogs and Gulls.

The older Coastlands pupils were asked for logos which could be clearly recognised by young children or people with restricted sight; County Councillor Reg Owens chose the winning designs.

The route, which uses existing footpaths and rights of way, crosses the old Dale airfield. Offering glimpses of history, it also provides superb views of the Atlantic from St Anns Head right round to Skomer.

Being a shorter distance than going via the coast path, and with a “branch connection” to Marloes Sands, it should prove popular.

The key reason for the community councils of Dale and Marloes & St Brides promoting this route with the National Park is safety: use of roads is kept to a minimum. And, of course, by making walking routes easier to follow, the local communities are encouraging outdoor activity and sustainable living.