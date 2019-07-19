West Winds

Clynderwen

£225,000

West Winds is a spacious three-bedroom, detached property situated in the very heart of the village of Clynderwen which lies within a few miles of the busy market town of Narberth, with its many individual shops and restaurants.

It briefly comprises entrance hallway via a uPVC glazed door, with tiled flooring throughout, a good-sized, open plan sitting/dining room with feature open fireplace and double aspect windows to the rear and fore, kitchen with fitted base and wall units and stainless steel sink unit under window to the rear.

The addition of an extended further two ground floor rooms, currently used as a business but with potential to be further living accommodation, is an additional bonus.

The first floor has the benefit of three bedrooms two of which are double and a family bathroom.

Clynderwen has a good range of amenities and facilities, including a railway station, several shops a pharmacy and is in close proximity to the newly-established independent Redhill School.

J J Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com