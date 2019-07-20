39 St Brides View

Little Haven

£300,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a two-bed terraced cottage situated in the scenic village of Little Haven. The property provides modern living accommodation while maintaining its character and original features and benefits from its attractive garden and close proximity to the beach.

The village of Little Haven offers numerous pubs and restaurants with the coastal path running right through the village.

The neighbouring village of Broad Haven boasts further pubs and restaurants and a local shop to provide your basic needs. Larger stores and amenities can be found in the county town of Haverfordwest only six miles or so to the east.

The agents say viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the property and its beautiful location.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk