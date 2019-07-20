London House

Bridge Street

Newport

£375,000

London House is a striking, spacious, three-bedroom property with the added advantage of three dedicated secure parking spaces to the rear of the property. It is close to the beach yet central to the bustling shops, pubs and restaurants of Newport.

It is light and spacious and laid out over four floors, with a cosy lounge with an open fireplace. Currently utilised as a successful holiday accommodation, it would equally serve as a family home, or an idyllic retirement retreat.

Newport is on the Pembrokeshire coast path, part of the Wales Coast Path, and is popular for walks in the Preseli Hills. Carn Ingli hill, an Iron Age hill fort with Bronze Age hut circles, lies just outside the town. Nearby are the Carreg Coetan Arthur burial chamber and the West Wales Eco Centre.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com