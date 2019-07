A Milford Haven man has denied assaulting a woman.

Jonathan Smith, of Gelliswick Road, Milford Haven, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16.

Smith, 50, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her in Pembroke Dock on June 26.

A trial date was listed for August 7 and Smith was released on bail with the condition not to contact witnesses.