POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a Crymych woman, missing since Wednesday, July 17.

Police stated on Facebook: “She was last seen at 9.50am, July 18, at Cardiff Central train station, and could have got on a bus or train in any direction.

“She has links to Manchester, north Wales, Wiltshire, Pembrokeshire and Gwent.

“Anyone who has seen Lucy or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at:

bit.ly/DPPReportOnline

, by email at:

contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

, or by calling 101.

“If you are Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20190717-294.”