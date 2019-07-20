RE: Hamlet soliloquy.

To be, or not to be; that is the question:

Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,

Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,

And by opposing end them? To die: to sleep;

No more; and, by a sleep to say we end

The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks

The flesh is heir to, ‘tis a consummation

Devoutly to be wish’d

To die, to sleep;

To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.

Civil war is a common phenomenon reoccurring many times throughout British history.

Shakespeare’s tragicomic plays and literary works, considered as a genre, specify a basis of form and style.

Hamlet’s soliloquy gives a similar account of our disaffection with Europe.

Always desired, free parliament sitting by the authority of the authority of the people. A parliament open and visible.

A responsibility that good and wholesome laws with the people of this nation is expected. But there is some abatement.

Instead of uniting the people, what do we find?

Anarchy, corruption, greed, division and dissatisfaction.

Has this parliament gone to the people it purports to represent? No, it has not.

Self-seeking ambitious tricksters causing disharmony, tamper wilfully to influence or affect the outcome they desire. They must lick their wounds.

It was always likely that bureaucracy would thwart the leavers. So it proved.

Purely military factors used by Oliver Cromwell to dissolve the Rump parliament will clear the mess up.

DAVID WAYMONT,

Llawhadden