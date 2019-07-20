A PILOT project to test a flexible bus service, with journeys based on requests rather than fixed routes, is to take place around St Davids.

Earlier this year, Transport Minister Ken Skates announced up to £1 million for four trials in Wales to look at innovative forms of demand-responsive bus travel.

Transport for Wales is now working with the county council, Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport Organisations and the Community Transport Association (Wales) to trial enhancements to existing community transport services.

The service will be integrated with scheduled bus and rail services and is set to be introduced later this year.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “The pilot which will take place around St Davids will provide an efficient and quality service. It will respond to pre-booked requests from passengers, making journeys based on demand rather than operating on a fixed route and schedule.

“By understanding where people want to travel and when, vehicles can be routed flexibly and get to those who need it. This means people will be able to travel by public transport much more easily, whether it’s for work, to access services or simply to enjoy a day out.

“This is an important step our goal of developing a truly integrated public transport network that works for those who need it and use it.”

Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure for Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “We are delighted that Welsh Government has chosen Pembrokeshire as a location for an exciting pilot project.

“The Bwcabus service has been operating successfully in Pembrokeshire since February 2017 and a further Demand Responsive Transport initiative within the County is much welcomed.

“Pembrokeshire has a very good Community Transport network and this pilot will further develop the links between public transport and community transport.”

Further information on the pilot project will be made once arrangements have been finalised.