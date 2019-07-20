SEA-SICK sailors were rescued from rough waters by St Davids lifeboat on Wednesday, July 17.

St Davids' Tamar-class lifeboat launched at 7.42am to an 11-metre yacht, approximately nine miles west of St Davids Head.

There were four people on board, three of which were suffering from severe sea sickness.

The skipper of the vessel was unfamiliar with the area.

The RNLI lifeboat escorted the casualty to the calmer water of Ramsey Sound and put two volunteer crew members on board to check the condition of the crew and assist with mooring the vessel.

The all-weather lifeboat was re-housed by 10.30am.