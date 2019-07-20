FEARS that two people had been cut off by the tide led to emergency services being launched to Tenby’s Paragon beach yesterday evening, July 19.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “At 7pm Tenby coastguard rescue team and Tenby Lifeboats RNLI were paged to reports of two persons cut off by the tide at Paragon beach.

“As the teams responded information was received that the casualties had managed to self-recover to Castle beach.

“The casualties were met by coastguard rescue officers and safety advice was given. Teams stood down.”