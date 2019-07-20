THE dangers of rip currents have been highlighted after a paddler was carried out to sea on a Pembrokeshire beach this afternoon, July 20.

HM Coastguard Dale was called out to Marloes Sands at 2.46pm this afternoon after a call from Milford Haven Coastguard.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Dale wrote: “Casualty was paddling, lifted out of their depth by a wave and carried out by a rip current.”

Fortunately, the paddler was assisted to shore by beach-goers.

H M Coastguard Dale added: “Casualty was tired and cold. Casualty assessed by a handy doctor.

“Please don't paddle where the waves are at their least! Generally that indicates the presence of a rip current.”

This isn’t the first incident of dangerous rip tides this year.