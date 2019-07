POLICE are seeking the public’s help in reuniting a man with his mobile phone and £150 in cash.

Posting on Twitter, Pembroke Dock police wrote: “On July 15, at approximately 9.30am, a male has dropped his mobile, with driving licence, and £150 in the cover outside Poundstrecher, Pembroke Dock.”

If you have any information about this please contact PC 983 Harries at Pembroke Dock station on 101.