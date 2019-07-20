Noonamah

Gower Villa Lane

Clynderwen

£425,000

This detached three-bedroom bungalow and land has approximately six acres of land, consisting of a two-acre garden and four-acre paddock.

It has detached double garage with power and water connected, utility room and workshop. It also has lapsed planning for an additional property

Noonamah comprises a good-sized, detached bungalow affording sitting room, dining room, kitchen and conservatory, three bedrooms – two of which are double – and a family bathroom.

Externally there is a double garage with workshop and washroom attached – perfect for conversion into additional accommodation as a granny annex or holiday let (subject to planning).

At the side of the property is a good-sized plot with lapsed planning for further accommodation.

Noonamah sits in approximately two acres of mature garden, consisting of well-established trees and shrubs, and has the benefit of several sheds and buildings that could be utilised as stables or similar. The four-acre paddock is situated to the side and has road side access, and direct access from the garden.

J J Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com