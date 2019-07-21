Police discovered a cannabis joint in a Pembroke Dock woman’s pocket, magistrates have heard.

Louise Hallett, of Elizabeth Court, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said officer stopped Hallett, 36, as she walked along High Street, Pembroke Dock, on May 24.

A cannabis joint was found in her pocket when she was searched her under the misuse of drugs act.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “She has pleaded guilty to a very small amount of cannabis. She has not been in trouble for almost two years.”

He added that Hallett used the Class B drug recreationally.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized joint.