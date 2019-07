POLICE are appealing for information following a pharmacy burglary in the early hours of yesterday, July 20.

Posting on Twitter, Milford Haven police wrote: “We are investigating a report of a burglary which occurred at the pharmacy on St. Anne's Road, Hakin in the early hours of Saturday, July 20.

“Did you witness any suspicious behaviour in the area during this time?

“Please get in touch with PC 561 Bateman on 101 with any info.”