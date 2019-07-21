A ST Dogmaels man is to stand trial on two charges of animal cruelty.

Benjamin Jack Smith, of Feidr Fawr, Grove Villas, St Dogmaels, pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog at Feidr Fair, Cardigan, on Boxing Day last year and also denied failing to ensure the animal received treatment.

The 34-year-old was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates at Aberystwyth Justice Centre until September 2 for a two-day trial.