POLICE need you help after a car was damaged in Whitland recently.

Posting on Twitter, police stated: “On the evening of July 9 into the morning of July 10, a black Vauxhall Astra has been damaged whilst parked in the area of Maes Abaty, Whitland.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please contact 101 quoting reference number DPP/0082/10/07/2019/01/C.”