The Farmhouse Kitchen

Glendower Square

Goodwick

Auction price guide £90,000-£110,000

The Farmhouse Kitchen is a prominently positioned former restaurant/cafe which stands in the heart of Goodwick, in an excellent trading location with potential seating for 60 covers (12 covers in patio garden).

The property has comfortable living accommodation on the first floor and has the benefit of a rear enclosed patio garden with pedestrian access onto the adjacent public car park.

The property has gas central heating and is mainly double glazed.

Although being well suited to a cafe/restaurant, it is equally well suited to a variety of other commercial uses, subject to any necessary change of use and/or planning consents.

Coastal sea views can be enjoyed from the rear of the property.

The Farmhouse Kitchen will be offered for sale by public auction on Friday, August 30, at The Llwyngwair Manor Hotel, Newport, Pembs, at 7pm.

Please note, the photographs were taken while trading as a cafe/restaurant.

J J Morris – Fishguard office,

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com