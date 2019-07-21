HEARTLESS thieves have stolen decorations used for a charity event to help save lives at sea, and the organisers want your help to return them.

Angle beachside café Wavecrest had held a fundraising event in support of the RNLI, helping the village’s lifeboat station.

The even itself was hailed a success by Angle RNLI, but, just a day later the handmade decorations used to make the evening such a success were stolen.

Speaking today, July 21, Jade Griffiths of Wavecrest said: “We had a fundraising event on Friday evening which we have a marquee outside for.

“Inside was decorated with a lot of homemade bunting, and fairy lights; the marquee was shut up as usual last night but somebody has unhooked the marquee from the bottom, crawled inside and stolen all the decorative things we had in there.

“Now it may not seem a lot that was stolen to some people, but a lot time and effort was taken by many to make the inside look pretty for the charity event.

“If anybody was in or around Angle car park last night, and saw any groups of people near the cafe, can you please get in contact with us.

“We have CCTV which we are looking at, we would just ask that the items are returned. It’s trespassing, theft and principle at the end of the day.”

Following the fundraiser, Angle RNLI said: “We can’t thank Wavecrest enough for hosting the ‘Pizza, Fizz and Fundraising’ night.

Everyone had a fantastic time, we even managed to fit a shout into the middle of it.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event, without your support we couldn’t ‘save lives at sea’.”