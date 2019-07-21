THERE was a strong feeling of déjà vu when Fishguard RNLI inshore lifeboat launched on Thursday.

The lifeboat launched on Thursday evening, July 18, to the very same inflatable dinghy it rescued on Monday, July 15.

The inshore lifeboat and three volunteer crew launched at 8.45pm after the inflatable was reported drifting out to sea from Fishguard harbour.

The flimsy inflatable and the young men onboard were taken under tow back to the area of Goodwick beach and they were again spoken to regarding the dangers of inflatable craft.

On this occasion there was an off-shore wind and an ebbing tide which potentially presented much more dangerous conditions for those onboard.