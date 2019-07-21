A driver was found to have cocaine and cannabis derivatives in his system.

Adrian Lewis, of Priory Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said Lewis’ Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police on Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, at 1.10am on March 9.

The court heard that Lewis, 39, was previously of clean character.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He smoked cannabis earlier the previous day. This took place in the early hours when he was dropping a friend home.

“After the blood sample was taken the officers returned Mr Lewis to his car, so they obviously did not think he was under the influence.”

Magistrates fined Lewis £276 for each offence and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for a year.