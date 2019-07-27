CAREW Castle is set to host a spectacular summer celebration with a Tudor twist from 10am-5pm on Sunday, July 28.

There will be stalls from local arts, crafts and gifts producers as well as tasty treats including local Welsh cakes, vegan pancakes, handmade fudge, cheese, preserves, gin and wine.

Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes said: “This year’s Summer Fayre promises to be our best yet with plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained including some Medieval musical entertainment from strolling minstrels, Have-a-Go Archery and traditional Tudor games in the Lesser Hall.

“As well as welcoming food and drink companies from around Pembrokeshire, our on-site Nest Tearoom will also be open throughout the day for light lunches, homemade cakes, drinks and great coffee.

“Our Walled Garden is also now open following redevelopment complete with a children’s play area and a giant play sculpture based on the Pembrokeshire legend of the sleepy giant Skomar Oddy.”

The exciting activities on offer will also include pony rides and a visit by Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, who will be on hand to introduce you to some of their interesting insects, weather permitting.

If you want to explore the Castle’s nooks and crannies, you can also take on the Magical Creatures Treasure Hunt and claim a prize.