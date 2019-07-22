A collision involving a van, taken without permission to transport tools, led to a driving ban for a local carpenter.

Sean Michael Booth, formerly of Milford Haven, now of Min y Llan, Letterston, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and using a vehicle without third-party insurance when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 16.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said Booth collided with the rear of another vehicle while driving a Vauxhall Vivaro along Priory Road, Milford Haven, on January 15.

The registered owner stated Booth, 25, had taken the van without his permission the previous day.

Booth, who was previously of clean character, accepted taking the vehicle, and the court heard that an occupant of the other vehicle sustained whiplash as a result of the collision.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “This is the lowest level of aggravated vehicle taking.

“It was a single incident where he went into the back of the vehicle causing minor damage.”

Mr Webb added that there was a ‘minor ding’ to the other vehicle’s rear bumper, and no medical evidence had been presented.

“The damage was minimal from a rear-end shunt, we can assume that any injury was minimal.”

Magistrates were told that Booth’s tools were in the van, and he took the vehicle to transport them because his friend was asleep, assuming he was covered by his work insurance.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and banned Booth from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge. Six points were added to his licence.