THE removal of the toll booths on the Cleddau Bridge has begun.

The booths have been empty since the tolls were removed in March after a deal was struck between the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council.

The tolls had operated for 44 years before the first vehicles crossed for free on the afternoon of Thursday, March 28, welcomed by council leader Cllr David Simpson.

The toll canopies will also be removed shortly.