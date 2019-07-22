PEMBROKESHIRE College could see new engineering workshops and an enlarged social area added to the building, as the county council is set to consider the plans.

Two planning applications have been submitted by the college for approval: one is for an additional building to teach engineering at the college in Merlins Bridge; the other is to extend the refectory area into what is currently an open-air courtyard.

The applications are both recommended for approval by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee when it meets on Tuesday, July 23.

A report to the committee said the college currently teaches engineering at the dock area of Milford Haven but wants to move these classes to Haverfordwest.

“At present students studying engineering courses at the Milford Haven Facility, arrive at the main campus in Haverfordwest and are transported by bus to Milford Haven.

“The college has a strategic aim to consolidate the engineering teaching facilities onto the main Haverfordwest campus,” the report said.

The area where the new, two-storey building would be built is currently a greenfield site on the college campus, east of the main building.

The college also wants to extend the current social area known as the refectory by 1,4000sqm, by removing a large, glass-fronted side of the building and placing a roof over what is currently an outdoor courtyard area to extend the canteen and social area.

“At present the main college campus has 646 square metres of social space to serve 2,000 learners and 350 staff per day.

“The requirement for social and dining areas for the current learner numbers is 1,340 square metres as a minimum,” said a report about the extension.

