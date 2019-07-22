MONTY Python star and much-loved globetrotter Michael Palin got in touch with the county’s proud history of seafaring during a visit to Pembrokeshire last week.

To celebrate the paperback publication of Erebus: The Story of A Ship, Mr Palin brought his new one-man stage show to the Torch Theatre, on Wednesday, July 17.

The talk was a fundraising event presented by The Pembroke Dock Sunderland Trust with the Torch Theatre.

In Erebus: The Story of A Ship, Palin brings to life the thrilling story of the tough little ship that took on the Antarctic and the Arctic in the 1840s - from its construction and launch from Wales' only Royal Dockyard in Pembroke Dock, 1826.

His richly illustrated talk conveyed the triumph and tragedy of the ship’s short and doomed life, and what it was about it that made him so keen to tell its story.

Michael visited the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre back in 2017 to meet up with naval historian and centre volunteer Ted Goddard to recall the story of HMS Erebus as part of his research for the book.

He was shown displays at the Heritage Centre relating to HMS Erebus and also walked around areas of the Royal Dockyard which still remain nearly 200 years on. The Irish Ferries terminal, now part of the Port of Pembroke, covers the area where Erebus was constructed.

During last week’s visit to Pembrokeshire, Michael paid a visit to Mainstay Marine in Pembroke Dock to see the new ‘Erebus,’ which has been built as a support ship for the British Antarctic Survey ship ‘The Sir David Attenborough’.