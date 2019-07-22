A HAVERFORDWEST shopkeeper will close the doors to her shop for the last time at the end of August.

Sally Williams, who runs JustNice, a craft and gift shop on Quay Street has announced she is closing up on August 31 due to the tough financial climate facing businesses.

“Two years ago I put up a post on Facebook that I was going to finish. It was genuine at the time but I was so upset because I really didn’t want to finish.

“I have tried my hardest since then and it has come to the same time of year, two years later, and I have realised that basically people are not coming in sadly,” said Sally.

JustNice first opened 13 years ago, and in that time Sally said she has noticed the change in people’s shopping habits as online retails has grown.

“I think people’s shopping habits have really changed. I had a brilliant business for many years, but I would say the last five or six years I have seen a huge change and it has just gone.

“I understand internet shopping: it is easy. Everybody does it. But if you want your town centre you have got to use it,” she added.

In her time at JustNice, Sally has fond memories of helping to establish events in Haverfordwest, including the food festival, and of setting up the local business circle.

“The business circle has grown to a substantial group now: we have 75 shops involved,” said Sally.

The shopkeeper thanked her friends and family for their support over the years, and said she now plans to keep busy but volunteering with Adam’s Bucketful of Hope, selling resin jewellery and ash memorial jewellery through other shops in the town, and part-time work.

In the run-up to the closing date, JustNice is holding a closing down sale.

Sally also helps to run the Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers.

For more information see JustNice on Facebook.