New season Pembrokeshire potatoes will join other iconic Welsh foods on the menu at the Primrose Hill restaurant after Welsh owner, and celebrity chef, Bryn Williams said Pembrokeshire earlies are 'one of the best potatoes I’ve ever eaten!'

The TV chef, best known for appearing on the Great British Menu and Saturday Kitchen Live met third and fourth generation Blas y Tir farmers near St Brides recently, and was given the opportunity to pick his own Pembrokeshire early potatoes.

“I don’t think we (the public) know how knowledgeable our farmers are,” explained Bryn, who comes from a farming background in Denbigh, north Wales.

“They’re the real food heroes. Their knowledge has been passed down through generations and we should be really proud of award-winning produce like these amazing Pembrokeshire earlies. These potatoes are like white gold, and are an absolute dream for us as chefs.”

Still close to his strong Welsh roots, you’ll find a whole range of Welsh produce available on the menus of Bryn’s restaurants, both in Wales at Porth Eirias in Colwyn Bay and at his two restaurants in central London; Odette’s and Somerset House.

“I’ll definitely be putting these new season potatoes on all of my menus throughout the summer, and I’ll be making sure they’re named too. Why don’t we highlight that we’re using Pembrokeshire earlies on menus throughout Wales? We always name Jersey Royals. These are probably one of the best potatoes I’ve ever eaten, and they should be given the recognition they deserve.”

With a simple but imaginative cooking style, Bryn plates up the very best produce, cooked to perfection and with complete care at all of his restaurants.

“I’m a big fan of simple cooking. If you can get three or four top quality ingredients cooked really well on a plate then there is nothing better,” says Bryn.

“My dad still rolls his new season potatoes in buttermilk. He boils the potatoes first, drains them, and then adds a little buttermilk to the pan before shaking gently to make sure all the potatoes are coated. He’ll then sit and eat the whole bowl of potatoes on its own for dinner. We do things a little differently (in the restaurants), but we’re still all about using the best seasonal ingredients.”