A BUSY Haverfordwest road has re-opened after it was closed by police this afternoon.

The road between the Salutation Square roundabout and Morrisons roundabout (Cartlett Road), was closed until approximately 6.30pm today (July 22).

Police officers had blocked either side of the road with vehicles and placed warning signs at the scene.

An officer at the scene said the road had been closed for the safety of road users due to an ongoing incident.

Police vehicles pulled up alongside the multi-storey car park. PICTURE: Western Telegraph.

Police officers and vehicles stayed at the scene following the road closure, surrounding the multi-storey car park.

An eye witness at the scene said the police had been involved in a negotiation with a man on the footbridge over Cartlett Road.

The bus station and the multi-storey were open for use despite a police presence in the area after the road closure had been lifted.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but left before police.