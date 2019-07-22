A teenager has been banned from road after admitting drug-driving.

Neirin Samuel Neal, of Middlehill, Saundersfoot, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16, to plead guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Neal’s Citroen Berlingo on Dredgemans Hill, Haverfordwest, in the early hours of March 23.

The court heard that Neal, 19, was previously of clean character.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He accepts he smokes cannabis recreationally, but he had not taken cannabis that day.

“Cannabis lingers in your system longer than other drugs.”

He added that Neal hoped to be able to continue working as a labourer despite the inevitable loss of his licence.

Magistrates fined Neal £280 and banned him from driving for a year.

He was ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.