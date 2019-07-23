SIX people were arrested after a "violent incident" on Milford Haven's Charles Street this weekend.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information about the incident, which took place at 8pm at the Essence of India restaurant.

Police have said enquiries are still ongoing and are asking for witnesses to come forward to provide information.

A violent incident took place at around 20:00 on Sunday 21st July at the Essence of India restaurant, Charles St. Six individuals were arrested at scene and enquiries are ongoing. We are looking for witnesses to come forward. Please contact PC 755 Mitchell on 101. ^561 — Milford Haven NPT (@MilfordHavenNPT) July 22, 2019

Contact PC 755 Mitchell on 101.