PLANS to site signs connected with controversial plans to introduce fines for anyone parking overnight at a Pembrokeshire beach made world famous by Harry Potter and Robin Hood are expected to get the go-ahead next Wednesday, July 31.

In an application before Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee on July 31, the National Trust seeks permission to site 10 signs on the three parking areas at Freshwater West in connection with this proposal.

The Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, Pembrokeshire County Council, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and the National Trust have been consulting over measures to make getting to and from the beach safer.

The plans to introduce fines of £100 for overnight parking have proved contentious, with 588 letters of objection to the connected signs application received.

A National Trust spokesman has previously said: "We have previously introduced signage, flyers and regular ranger patrols to inform visitors that overnight parking and camping are not permitted. Despite our efforts to raise awareness, our guidance is still not being followed.

"Subject to planning permission, we will be trialling an enforcement option at Freshwater West for a 12-month period to ensure people don’t park or camp illegally overnight.”

"We are committed to conserving this special place for the future. For any visitors wishing to stay in the area, we urge them to respect the environment and support local accommodation providers."

A report for members of the development management committee states: “Concerning the overnight parking situation at Freshwater West, after a grant ceased in 2008 to pay for a Freshwater West ranger, the ranger team at Stackpole have been undertaking regular weekend early morning patrols and daily patrols during the summer.

“They have informed people staying overnight that they are breaking the National Trust bylaws and asked them to leave.

“Trust placed signs in all three of the car parks, which have been vandalised on a yearly basis. The rangers also leave advisory notices on the vehicles and in tents and then regularly have to clean up the mess that has been left behind.”

The application for the signs is recommended for conditional approval.