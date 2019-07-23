A pair of Pembroke Dock shoplifters were caught on CCTV hiding goods in a baby’s pushchair.

Gemma Edwards, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, and Nicole Guy, of My House Place, Angle,

appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 16,

They pleaded guilty to jointly stealing Lucozade, chocolate and candles worth £15 from Londis, Pembroke Dock, on May 13.

Guy, 20, also admitted stealing £10 of groceries from the same shop on May 18, Lucozade and Red Bull on May 20 and Red Bull on May 24.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said the women entered the store pushing a pushchair, and CCTV showed them hiding items under the baby’s seat before leaving the premises.

Guy was seen to enter the same shop by herself and use the same technique to steal items on three other occasions.

Mark Layton, representing both defendants, said: “Both pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. They have made full and frank admissions during interview.

“They are both single mothers on benefits, they had some difficulty managing their finances and that’s what led to the thefts being committed.”

Edwards, 30, was ordered to pay £162.50 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Guy was ordered to pay a total of £177.67.

The women apologised to the court as they left the dock.