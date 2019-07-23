A PEMBROKE Dock carer, who claimed nearly £30,000 in benefits, despite owning four properties, has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Appearing before Cardiff Crown Court on July 15, Corinne Taylor, of Finch Close, claimed £27,694 in employment and support allowance (ESA) from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for more than four years from December 2012 until June 2017.

This was despite Taylor, aged 64, having savings from rents from four properties.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the court: “On December 29, 2012, the defendant made an application for employment and support allowance but failed to disclose income from rental properties amounting to £30,000 and the fact she owned four properties.

“The Crown became aware of the four properties and the fact she had a pension from previous employment. A total amount of £27,694 was unlawfully taken from public money when she had no entitlement to it at all.”

The court heard how Taylor had declined a formal interview with the Department of Work and Pensions in March of last year after receiving legal advice.

Defending, Rosamund Rutter said “poor advice” prompted the defendant not to attend.

“She is incredibly remorseful and ashamed of what she has done,” Ms Rutter added. “She holds her hands up fully and realises she has to be punished.

“This is a very difficult situation to be in, someone who has worked hard for the majority of her life. She does accept what she did was wrong."

Taylor, now a full-time carer for her mother, also suffers from a number of medical conditions, and is in the process of selling off one of her properties to pay the debts.

Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of dishonestly making a false statement for benefit.

She was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for eight months.

Judge Nicola Jones said: “I find that a woman of your age and character that there is sufficient punishment for you to have this hanging over your head."