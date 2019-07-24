A drug-driver had taken cocaine 48 hours before being stopped, magistrates have heard.

Edward John Adams, of Thornton Road, Steynton, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 16.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said police officers stopped Adams’ Vauxhall Astra on Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest, on March 20.

A roadside test indicated that Adams, 24, had cocaine in his system.

He was taken to the police station and found to have 451ug/l of the controlled drug in his blood, the legal limit is 50.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Adams had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and had taken cocaine 48 hours before he was stopped.

He added that the legal levels were ‘arbitrary’.

“We do not know if 451 is very high or not, because there is no guidance whatsoever. Were he to be nine times over the drink-drive limit he would be dead.”

Magistrates fined Adams £280 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.