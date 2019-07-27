FIVE fearless fundraisers from Valero Refinery have raised almost £4,000 for hardship charity PATCH by taking part in a tandem skydive.

Jess Holmes, Sarah O’Brien, Bryony Shallcross, Ricky Thomas and Paul Jarvis recently took part in a charity skydive event at Haverfordwest airport, raising money for Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship (PATCH), which supports some of the county’s most vulnerable families.

Their total includes £500 from Valero’s match-funding scheme.

“PATCH approached the Valero Volunteer Council (VVC) and asked if any of us would be interested in a skydive,” said Holmes.

“I had never done anything like this before!”

Poor weather meant the team had to reschedule their initial date, but all said it was worth the wait.

“I loved it. One hundred per cent I would do it again,” said Jess – who was true to her word, taking part in another skydive that same weekend.

“It’s been on my bucket list for a while,” said Paul. “But it was nothing like I expected.”

Added Sarah: “It was surreal, like a sensory overload. I just kept laughing!

“I don’t like heights normally and won’t even go on a rollercoaster, but with this there’s just no time to get scared.”

Ricky said: “It went so fast, it was only when I watched the video back I appreciated how long you’re in the air. I’m definitely doing it again though.”

Fellow Valero daredevil Tom Roch was sadly unable to make the leap of faith this time due to an injury, but is still fundraising and hopes to be able to do his jump soon.

Tracy Olin, PATCH manager, said: “I think they’re all mad for doing it, but absolute heroes at the same time.

“Valero supports us so well, thank you.”

The VVC is dedicated to supporting the local community through volunteering and charitable giving.

If you have a project or cause that could benefit from VVC support, email VVC@valero.com